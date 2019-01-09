× Cause of fire at SW Oklahoma City apartment under investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – The cause of a fire at an apartment in southwest Oklahoma City is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the scene near SW 25th and Penn before 7 a.m. Wednesday after a neighbor reported seeing flames and smoke.

When crews arrived, they found a small amount of fire in the apartment, which is part of a duplex.

Officials say the apartment was vacant, but believe someone had been staying there.

“Once we got the fire knocked down, some of the smoke cleared out, found some stuff in there that appeared suspicious so I contacted a fire investigator,” said Michael Paschal with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Officials told News 4 an investigator was called out to investigate the blaze as suspicious due to smoke patterns and burnt paper found in the windowsill.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire, which was contained to only that apartment in the duplex, and a damage estimate is under investigation.