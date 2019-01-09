Cleanup underway after train carrying coal derails in Bryan County 

BOKCHITO, Okla. – Cleanup continues in Bryan County after a train carrying coal derailed earlier this week.

Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, a train carrying 135 cars, all filled with coal, a non-hazardous material, derailed next to Highway 70 in Bokchito.

According to a representative with Kiamichi Railroad, 13 of the those cars went off the tracks.

“I heard the train, it comes by every morning. Seems like every morning, anyway. Then all of a sudden it was metal on metal, making a terrible sound, and I thought it was going to come indoors,” said Jay Parker who lives nearby.

KXII reports no one was hurt and the derailment did not affect traffic.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.