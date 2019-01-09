Construction crews open portion of new Kilpatrick Turnpike extension

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers along the John Kilpatrick Turnpike will soon be able to travel along a small portion of the new roadway.

On Wednesday, officials announced that construction crews building the new turnpike extension from I-40 to Hwy 152 have opened a portion of the new roadway.

Traffic has been switched from the portion of the turnpike that ran south from I-40 to S.W. 15th St. to the new alignment, which runs southwest from I-40 to S.W. 15th St.

During this phase of construction, crews will begin tying in the existing lanes of the turnpike at I-40 with the new alignment.

Drivers should stay alert of changing traffic conditions as construction continues.