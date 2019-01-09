Elderly woman says her treasured wedding was ring stolen off her finger in metro nursing home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An elderly woman says her most prized possession, her wedding ring, was stolen right off her hand while she was asleep in a nursing home.

The woman's daughter, Trela Wishon, said it happened at Accel at Crystal Park skilled nursing home the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

"Took her wedding rings, and they were on her finger, while she slept," Wishon said.

The original wedding ring was 62 years old, and since then, she had been adding stones and rings for anniversaries, saving up for each treasured addition. The ring is now valued at over $30,000. However, the sentimental value is the truly sickening loss.

"It was very disturbing because she's been trying for the last 62 years to get this set of rings put together," Wishon said.

The ring's owner is 78 years old and is very sick. She was living at Accel at Crystal Park, relying on their service. Then on the night in question, Wishon says her mother was given Ambien for the first time.

"She doesn't take sleeping medication to sleep, especially that, and she was knocked out," Wishon said, "and the next day she went to eat her breakfast and noticed her wedding rings were gone off her finger."

Wishon said Accel at Crystal Park has not been helpful, sluggish with their responses to requests, and only provided a list of all the employees. She said she's repeatedly asked for a list of the employees working that night, surveillance video available from the halls surrounding her mother's room, and who the home is insured with.

"If they have an employee there that's not trustworthy, they need to get rid of them," she said.

Accel at Crystal Park was reached by News 4 but declined to comment for the story.

Meanwhile, Wishon has filed a police report, and she and her mother are desperate for the ring's return.

"It's just very sad," Wishon said, "that somebody does not have any feelings for a senior, handicapped, disabled, very frail person to take something from them that means a lifetime of memories for them."