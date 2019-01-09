× Guthrie man facing murder charge in wife’s death, police say

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A Guthrie man is facing a murder charge following the shooting death of his wife.

On January 6, at approximately 11 a.m., Guthrie police were called to a home in the 120 block of Viking Drive in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the reporting party, Clyne Hubbard Miles, 48, in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Police then found Miles’ wife, Robyn Miles, dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to police, a firearm believed to be involved in the incident was found inside the home.

Clyne was taken into custody the day of the incident for possession of a firearm after the conviction of a felony.

On Wednesday, police announced the investigation resulted in an additional charge of murder.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.