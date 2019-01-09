LifeShare: 488 Oklahomans saved through organ, tissue donation in 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of Oklahomans are alive today thanks to organ donations that occurred in 2018.

LifeShare broke its previous record and coordinated the donation of lifesaving organs from 188 donors whose donations resulted in 542 organs transplanted in 2018, saving 488 lives.

“As we look back on five years’ of unprecedented growth and record-breaking performance, we are humbled by the generosity of Oklahomans and their willingness to help others, by the support of our community and hospitals, and by the talents of our staff,” explained Jeffrey Orlowski, President and CEO of LifeShare of Oklahoma.

Although more than 488 lives were saved, there are still approximately 700 Oklahomans currently waiting for a transplant.