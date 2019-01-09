× Man taken to hospital following shooting in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting on the city’s north side.

Late Wednesday morning, police responded to a trouble unknown call near NW 41st and Western.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man covered in blood in the front yard of a house.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting and have not released any other details.