Man taken to hospital following shooting in north Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting on the city’s north side.
Late Wednesday morning, police responded to a trouble unknown call near NW 41st and Western.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man covered in blood in the front yard of a house.
He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting and have not released any other details.