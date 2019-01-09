× Mike Gundy Gets Contract Extension

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy had his contract extended an extra season on Wednesday, keeping him under contract through the 2023 season.

Gundy agreed to a long-term deal in 2017 that provides annual rollovers and an annual $125,000 escalator.

OSU issued a statement from athletic director Mike Holder about the extension.

“Coach Gundy has built the Oklahoma State football program into a regular contender in the Big 12 and he has done it the right way,” said OSU athletic director Mike Holder. “He’s instilled a set of core values and a culture of which we can be very proud. We’re very pleased with of all the success he’s led our young people to on the field, but even more significant are the academic strides that the football program has taken in recent years, winning the AFCA’s Academic Achievement Award and posting a perfect score on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate.

“Coaching is about teaching young people to dream big and Mike Gundy has provided the opportunity for our students to make those dreams come true on the field, in the classroom, and in life.” Holder said. “The Cowboy Culture that he has instilled within the program is developing and preparing young men for the rest of their lives.”

“Outside of my family, coaching football at Oklahoma State is the biggest part of who I am,” Gundy said. “I’m more energized and excited about Cowboy Football than at any time during my career. I appreciate the continued support of President Hargis, Coach Holder, the Board of Regents and the OSU fan base. Our players start winter conditioning on Monday and I’m chomping at the bit to get back into spring ball in March.”

Since 2010, Gundy has six seasons of at least 10 wins, the 2011 Big 12 championship, and the Cowboys have reached the top 15 in the national rankings in 10 of the last 11 seasons and have 13 straight winning seasons.