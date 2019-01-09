Must See: Amazing helicopter rescue in French Alps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An incredible helicopter rescue unfolds in the snowy French Alps that you have to see to believe.

The rescue featured some exceptional flying skills that has jaws dropping.

A group of skiers called for help after a member of their party got hurt.

Police rushed to the mountain pass - and what unfolded was like something out of a movie.

With amazing precision, the pilot was able to hover mere inches from the mountainside.

The man was safely hoisted into the helicopter and was flown to a hospital

He is expected to make a full recovery.