New restaurants, condos planned for land near Classen Blvd.

OKLAHOMA CITY – By the end of the year, residents along Classen Boulevard in Oklahoma City will likely be able to enjoy a couple of new restaurants.

There are big plans in the works for the half acre of land at 838 N.W. 70th St. in Oklahoma City.

“This land offered us the perfect opportunity to bring a new Class A mixed-use development to the neighborhood,” says Tim Hughes, Managing Partner of 7000 Classen Partners. “We are excited to be providing a state-of-art high-end design retail center for the area. We hope to bring a mix of retailers to the community, including unique restaurants, shops and, potentially, a distillery.”

Organizers say the property will soon transform into a mixed-use development by the end of 2019.

Once complete, the property will consist of 12,000-square-feet of retail space on the first floor, eight condos on the second floor and 8,5000-square-feet for two restaurants.

“This is an exciting new development for Classen Boulevard,” says Susan Davis Jordan, Senior Associate at CBRE in Oklahoma City. “Once complete, this mixed-use development will offer the local community a new, convenient variety of restaurants.”