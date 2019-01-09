× News 4 celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day by donating to OHP

OKLAHOMA CITY – You might not realize it, but today is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day: a time to say ‘thank you’ to the men and women who keep us safe.

This afternoon, KFOR’s general manager, Wes Milbourn, spent some time with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

News 4 made a donation to OHP to show our gratitude for everything the troopers do to protect Oklahomans.

They, like all law enforcement officers, risk so much – and for that, we give them a heartfelt Thank You.