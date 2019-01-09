Oklahoma City police look for two women suspected in armed robberies

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are asking folks to be on the lookout for two women, one of them armed, as they appear to be on what police are calling a “mini crime spree.”

Police say the first of the two robberies happened at the Family Dollar on N.E. 10th Street. They say staff was closing up for the night when they were confronted by a woman with a gun.

Surveillance images show the duo police would like to talk to in connection to the robbery at the Family Dollar as well as a second robbery four days later at a 7-Eleven on Southeast 15th Street.

“The clerk in both cases complies, hands over the cash, nobody is injured,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Though the images aren’t clear, and don’t show the armed suspect’s face, police believe the same duo is behind both crimes.

“Everything fits with them. The description, the M.O. There’s no reason at this point to believe it’s not the same two women,” Knight said.

If you recognize the women, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.