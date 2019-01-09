Oklahoma City police looking for accused peeping Tom

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a young woman in a changing room at a metro store.

On December 20, 2018, authorities responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods near Penn and Memorial in reference to a sexual offense.

When police arrived, they spoke with the victim who said she was trying on items in the dressing room when she noticed a shadow by the door, “looked down and saw a shoe with a cell phone on it with the camera exposed, facing her.”

She said when she got out of the dressing room to find out what was going on, the person had already left.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his 30s, bald, medium build with a receding hairline.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.