× Oklahoma County officials identify female inmate found unresponsive in cell

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail was found unresponsive in her cell and later died.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 29-year-old Krysten Mischelle Gonzalez was found unresponsive in her cell.

Immediately, detention staff began life saving measures and rushed her to OU Medical Center.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead a short time later.

At this point, her death is being investigated as a suicide since there are no signs of foul play and she did not have a cellmate.

Gonzalez was booked into the detention center on Oct. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled dangerous substance charge.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Gonzalez’s exact cause of death.