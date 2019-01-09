Pantless man arrested after allegedly exposing himself at Tulsa County Courthouse

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself at the Tulsa County Courthouse.

Courthouse camera footage shows a man, later identified by police as Brian Johnson, walk into the courthouse wearing only a jacket, shoes and a harness.

Deputies tell Johnson to stop and he was then arrested.

Johnson told FOX 23 he was acting on a dare, and thought he would only face a misdemeanor charge. He said he was shocked to find out he would be charged with felony indecent exposure.

He also said he regrets the incident.