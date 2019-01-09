Pawhuska police investigating possible major drug bust

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – Authorities in northern Oklahoma are investigating after allegedly finding a large amount of marijuana inside a semi-truck.

On Wednesday, FOX 23 reports that Pawhuska police officers pulled over a semi-truck after it ran a red light.

One officer reportedly said something felt not quite right about the truck.

When they searched the semi-truck, they discovered over 10,000 pounds of what appeared to be marijuana.

According to FOX 23, the driver handed officers a vague receipt for hemp and told police that they were headed to Colorado where recreational marijuana is legal. However, it is illegal to bring marijuana across state lines.