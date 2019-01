OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 3 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 10900 block of N. Western Ave. following a reported shooting.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department tell News 4 that a man says he was shot, but did not know who shot him.

Initial reports indicate he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for a shoulder injury , but his condition is unknown at this time.