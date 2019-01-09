Man accused of robbing taco truck employee at gunpoint in SW Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police say they are looking for a man accused of robbing a taco truck employee at gunpoint on the city’s southwest side.

Police responded to the scene Monday, at approximately 7:10 p.m., near SW 29th and Independence in reference to an armed robbery call.

Authorities arrived at the scene and spoke with the employee who said a suspect walked up to the side window of the truck and asked for a taco, telling the employee he only had a dollar.

The employee took the dollar and turned around to make the taco, but that’s when he saw the suspect walk around to the front, coming inside the truck.

The suspect pointed a small black revolver in the employee’s face and asked for money. He took the cash drawer, grabbing an undisclosed amount of money and the business’s flip phone, and then ran out of the truck.

Police released photos of the alleged suspect on Facebook. He is described as a Hispanic male, around 5’4″, approximately 190 pounds with a full beard, about a 1/2 inch in length.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.