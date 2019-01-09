× Police say no motive yet in triple slaying as third victim’s family pleads for public with information to come forward

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police said Wednesday that there are no known motives in the slayings of three people found dead inside an east side home earlier this week, as family of one of the victims pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

The bodies of Elijah Mothershed, 44, his fiance Carnesha Powell, 35, and her daughter Roshawna Stevens, 15, were found early Monday morning after police were called to a home in the 1100 block of N. Standish for a welfare check. Police have not released the victims’ cause of death, and Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill City wouldn’t speculate on a motive during a press conference with the Mothershed family Wednesday afternoon.

“I can’t tell you whether it’s a robbery or whether it’s anything else,” Citty said. “I can’t tell you that. But, at this point, we do not have a motive.”

Oklahoma City Police released the victims’ names Tuesday, and since, family of the victims have called for the public’s help in solving the crimes.

“My son’s mission in life was to uplift men, poor people, and his family and his community. He was one of the most loving that I know,” said Mothershed’s 83-year-old mother, Evelyn Abullah, during a press conference Wednesday. ”

Mothershed’s family remembered the father of four as a person who tried to make a positive mark on the community, known to host workshops for troubled young men, clean up and paint murals on the city’s east side, and owner of a medical marijuana dispensary on Northeast 23rd Street.

“I probably have more admiration for individuals who are willing to take their own time, not necessarily their money, but their own time to try to help others,” Citty said. “And Elijah, I know, was once of those individuals.”

The press conference was organized by State Representative Jason Lowe, who came to know Mothershed over several years.

“He was a great person. Who always supported his family and his community,” said Lowe, who represents part of northeast Oklahoma City. “Elijah believed in rehabilitation for non-violent offenders. And put his beliefs into action. Through tireless service.”

Lowe, Abdullah, Citty, and the family’s pastor, Rev. Christine Byrd, pleaded for anyone with information about the slayings to come forward.

“If you know something, make that call. Make that call. Because you don’t know when this could hit your family,” said Byrd, pastor at New Life Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. “Violence does not know color, it does not know gender, and it does not know age.”

Funeral services for Mothershed are scheduled for next week. The family asks if you wish to donate to help offset funeral costs, a fund has been set up at BancFirst, a GoFundMe fundraising page has also been created. Donations can be made directly to Evelyn Abdullah at P.O. Box 13455, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73113.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Powell and her daughter. Services are still pending.