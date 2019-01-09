× Police: Security guard pepper sprayed, tazed after trying to stop alleged shoplifter

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a woman has been taken into custody following a theft at a local store.

On Nov. 30, officers were called to a disturbance at the Famous Footwear along W. I-240 Service Rd.

Dispatchers soon learned that a security guard had been pepper sprayed and tazed at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, the security guard said he was called to Famous Footwear after the manager noticed three suspicious shoppers who were grabbing all kinds of shoes.

The report states that two of the women put the shoes back, while the third attempted to leave the store without paying for the items.

The affidavit states that the security guard grabbed the alleged suspect, which is when one of the other women sprayed pepper spray at him. The security guard told police that he moved the suspect in front of the pepper spray and buried his face in her jacket.

At that point, he felt a tazer at the back of his neck.

Ultimately, the group was able to make off with $390 worth of shoes.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Ronnesha Hawkins on a complaint of second-degree robbery.