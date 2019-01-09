Proposed bill would raise Oklahoma minimum wage

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill filed in the Oklahoma Senate would raise the minimum wage by more than three dollars.

Senate Bill 102 is authored by Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, which proposes to raise the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $10.50 an hour.

“When you’re talking about minimum wage, what you ought to be talking about is a living wage. How much does it cost for family of two to really survive and to really make it on? And $7.25 an hour is not,” said Sen. Young. “That’s the problem right now, our minimum wage does not satisfy the needs of those people who are working, who are trying to make it and just can’t on that kind of salary.”

For the past three years, Young has filed legislation raising the state’s minimum wage. However, the bills have not received hearings in committees.

Opponents of the measure, including the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (OCPA), say the legislation may have unintended consequences. OCPA executive vice-president Trent England said their organization works to influence public policy in the direction of free markets and limited government.

“Senator Young is very well-intended, as I think all advocates for higher minimum wage. The problem is a downside,” England told News 4. “Frequently, when states raise the minimum wage, it actually hurts the people it is most designed to help. This is what the research out of Seattle has shown. When they raised the minimum wage, it helped some workers but the most vulnerable, least skilled workers in Seattle got in many cases, put entirely out of work, they got their hours cut. We really just don’t believe that government meddling in the economy is best way to raise wages.”

