Report: Kyler Murray Expected to Enter NFL Draft

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to enter the NFL Draft, and the Oakland Athletics believe he is leaning towards playing pro football.

Oakland drafted Murray 9th overall in the Major League Baseball Draft last summer, with the understanding he would play one more season of college football and then begin his pro baseball career.

The report says declaring for the draft does not guarantee Murray will reject his $4.7 million signing bonus he received from the A’s, but it increases the chance he will decide to play pro football.

“Contractually, it is not a big deal,” one source with knowledge of the situation said. “No harm in doing so.”

Murray has been invited to the A’s big league training camp, which begins February 15, and the NFL Combine is set to start 11 days later, so a decision will probably have to made during that time.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chronicle reported Murray would not play both sports due to the demands on an NFL quarterback.

If Murray choses football and does not play baseball, he would have to pay back his signing bonus to the A’s, who would retain Murray’s draft rights if he played in the NFL.

Winning the Heisman Trophy this season at Oklahoma seems to have been a major factor in Murray’s decision.

Murray’s agent Scott Boras was quoted in the Chronicle’s story, saying “When you win the Heisman Trophy, you’re going to have a lot of information come to you to be looked at,” Boras said at the winter meetings in Las Vegas. “All I know is Kyler has a tremendous opportunity to be a great baseball player and he knows that. … He has every intention to be in spring training and advance that interest.”

The Chronicle story says Murray is expected to declare for the NFL Draft on Sunday.