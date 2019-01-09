× Residents relieved after part of noisy ODOT construction project now complete

OKLAHOMA CITY – Part of an Oklahoma Department of Transportation construction project is now complete, and residents who have been having trouble sleeping are relieved.

“It’s between a sonic boom and an earthquake is the way I describe it,” Janie Vandegrift told News 4.

Vandegrift said she started hearing the loud noises between 8 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. a few weeks ago.

“Everyone is in an uproar in the neighborhood because we were not warned about it. No one knew anything about what was going on. It just started one night, and it scared everyone,” she said.

The source of the ruckus though is no secret. It’s road construction that’s part of a $4 million ODOT project on I-44 just west of May at Lake Hefner Parkway.

“It’s replacing the bridge deck, and rehabilitating the piers and the columns underneath the bridge as well as replacing the concrete leading up to and at the bottom or base of the bridge, as well,” said Mills Leslie, a spokesperson for ODOT. “The bridge is over 40 years old. It was structurally deficient. So, this was a much needed bridge demolition project.”

What was causing all of the noise was the demolition process, which crews finished on Tuesday night.