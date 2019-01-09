× Thunder’s Nerlens Noel in Concussion Protocol

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel suffered a concussion in Tuesday night’s loss to Minnesota and will have to go through the NBA’s required concussion protocol to return to playing.

The Thunder issued a statement on Noel’s condition on Wednesday afternoon, saying he lost consciousness when he was hit in the face on a drive to the basket by Andrew Wiggins of the Timberwolves.

Noel’s head hit the court hard and he was down several minutes before being carted off on a stretcher.

Noel was held overnight at OU Medical Center as a precaution.

Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Noel will now begin the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation Protocol.

This process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming basketball activities.

There is no predetermined timetable to complete the protocol, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.

Noel is averaging 5.1 points and 4.6 rebounds this season for the Thunder, who play at San Antonio on Thursday night at 8:30 pm.