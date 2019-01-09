Trooper injured after being shot by suspect awaiting medical release to return to work

WOODWARD, Okla. – Officials say an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is waiting to get back to work after suffering an injury during a shootout with a suspect last year.

The Department of Public Safety says during the early morning hours of Aug. 26, OHP Trooper Austin Ellis was on routine patrol and initiated a traffic stop for a seat belt violation near 34th and Oklahoma in Woodward.

Officials say the driver, Arturo Ramirez, led the trooper on a short chase and then entered the parking lot of Days Inn on Highway 183.

After stopping at the hotel, Ramirez “engaged the trooper in gunfire and the trooper responded.”

Video captured at the scene showed Ramirez sitting inside his car before he suddenly pulled out a gun and started shooting at Ellis.

Warning this video may be upsetting to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Ellis jumped behind the back of his patrol car as he returned fire.

Trooper Ellis was shot in the exchange, but his vest stopped the bullet. However, officials say he likely suffered a broken rib as a result of the bullet's impact.

On Tuesday, officials with the OHP posted a photo of Ellis, who just received an afghan from 'Covering the Blue.' The organization often creates afghans for officers who are wounded in the line of duty around the country.

Authorities say Ellis is awaiting medical release before he can return to work.