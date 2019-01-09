Tulsa police investigating after German Shepherd puppies found dead inside barrel

TULSA, Okla. – An investigation is underway in Tulsa after three German Shepherd puppies were found dead inside of a barrel.

It started Tuesday evening when officers were in the area near 2500 South 87th East Ave. and found a German Shepherd puppy dead inside of a green barrel.

Upon further investigation, two other puppies were found inside the barrel.

Police say all three were wearing harnesses and appeared to have been dumped at that spot, wrapped in moving blankets.

Officials believe the puppies are around 6 months in age.

“It is unknown if the owners dumped them here, or the animals were stolen from the owners and dumped,” Tulsa police said in a post on Facebook.

Authorities say the puppies did not have name tags and were not microchipped.

The department is asking the public for help in finding the owners of the puppies.