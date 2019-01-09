× U.S. marshals arrest man inside Warr Acres home

WARR ACRES, Okla. – A man wanted for several criminal complaints is behind bars after a short standoff with police.

On Wednesday morning, members of the U.S. Marshals Service were attempting to serve a warrant at a home near N.W. 46th St. and MacArthur Blvd.

Authorities tell KFOR that the alleged suspect, 43-year-old Patrick William Chancellor, barricaded himself inside the attic of the home.

Eventually, he surrendered peacefully.

Patrick William Chancellor was arrested on complaints of domestic abuse, malicious injury and destruction of property and second-degree burglary.

He has not been charged.