4 arrested after police discover 18,000 pounds of marijuana in semi-truck

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – Four people are behind bars after police in one Oklahoma community discovered thousands of pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Police in Pawhuska told FOX 23 that a semi-truck ran a red light on Wednesday morning, and officers noticed a white van following closely behind the truck.

Authorities decided to pull the vehicle over and soon discovered at least 18,000 pounds of marijuana.

Investigators say the driver gave officers a bill of sale for hemp, but they say the document was vague. Also, the driver said they were headed to Colorado where recreational marijuana is legal.

“The route between Kentucky and Colorado wouldn’t lead you through Oklahoma. It would go through Kansas,” said Sheriff Eddie Virden, with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Farah Warsame, Tadesse Deneke, Andrew Ross and David Dirksen were arrested on allegations of aggravated trafficking.

One of the alleged suspects told FOX 23 that they work for a company that makes medicine from marijuana.

“I run a veteran-owned company. This is absolute horse****. We are legal and compliant,” Andrew Ross said. “This is a federally-legal product and we’re making medicine for veterans.”

However, that is not what investigators say.

“It’s illegal. The way they’re doing it is illegal. Until that changes, we have a job to do and we’re here to enforce state law,” said Chief Rex Wikel, with the Pawhuska Police Department.