Bethany parents arrested after twin daughters found living in deplorable conditions

BETHANY, Okla. - Two Bethany parents have been arrested after their home was found in deplorable conditions.

“Very, very distinct smell. Typical of rot, bugs, mice,” Bethany Police Detective Kiel Pepper said.

That's what Pepper encountered when he was called in to help with the child neglect case.

“No running water. Bathrooms weren’t working. Stuff piled from the floor to the ceiling. Bugs. No food,” Pepper said.

After realizing twin, one-year-old girls were living in the apartment, both parents, James Carrillo and Bianca Carrillo, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Bianca had just been granted a protective order against James for domestic abuse. The Sheriff's Office came to the apartment to serve the order when they found it to be in deplorable conditions.

The children are now in DHS custody. Marriage and family therapist, Dr. Mariechia Palmer, said the two girls have a long road ahead of them.

“When you have a set of children not getting their needs met, we have several issues they could be faced with, such as reactive attachment, not feeling secure, not feeling healthy,” Palmer said.

According to the affidavit, when officers entered the apartment, “the twin girls were lying on the blankets eating old popcorn off the floor.” The blankets were covered with bugs, old noodles and dirty popcorn.

“Maybe cognitively, they may not remember specific things that happened at such a young age, but they will be able to remember the effects or have some kind of suffering from the effects of that,” Palmer said.

The two girls were taken to OU Children's Hospital. The girls had scratches, nits and were underweight.

The case is being presented to the district attorney's office where it will then be determined whether the parents will be charged.