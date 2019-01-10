× Candy recalled for possible hepatitis A contamination

WASHINGTON – It’s time to check your candy bowls!

The FDA is warning customers about a possible hepatitis A contamination of Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas, an individually wrapped marshmallow candy dipped in chocolate or caramel.

Customers are urged not to eat any Bauer’s Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas, which were purchased after Nov. 14 because a worker in the facility tested positive for hepatitis A.

The candy can be purchased through QVC, at retail stores across the country and Bauer’s Candies’ website.

“At this time, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not aware of any cases of hepatitis A related to consumption of these candies. Hepatitis A can have a long incubation period and can have serious health consequences for some people, especially those with other health problems. Although the risk of hepatitis A transmission from the candy is low, FDA recommends that consumers who ate candies purchased after November 14, 2018 and have not been vaccinated for hepatitis A consult with their healthcare professional to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is indicated. PEP may be recommended for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to hepatitis A virus (HAV) in the last 2 weeks; those with evidence of previous hepatitis A vaccination do not require PEP,” the FDA wrote.

People infected with Hepatitis A may not have symptoms until 15 to 50 days after exposure. Symptoms may include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin or eyes (known as jaundice), dark urine, and pale stool.

The FDA is recommending that anyone who ate Bauer’s Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas purchased after Nov. 14 consult with their healthcare provider to determine whether PEP is indicated. Consumers and retailers should throw away and not consume any chocolate or caramel Modjeskas purchased after Nov. 14.