SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly crash in Seminole County.

It happened Wednesday just after 9:30 p.m. near Konawa, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, 46-year-old Wendy Miller, of Shawnee, was driving northbound on US377 when she ran off the east side of the roadway and then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go into a broad slide and crash.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.