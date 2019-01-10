Cause of five-vehicle collision in Tulsa County due to “driver inattention,” report states 

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – Several people were injured after a five-vehicle collision in Tulsa County.

It happened Wednesday just after 9 p.m. on US 169 northbound in the city limits of Tulsa.

According to a trooper’s report, one of the vehicles was stopped for traffic merging at the beginning of a construction zone and that’s when another vehicle struck the back of the stopped vehicle, causing a chain reaction with several other cars.

Three people were injured in the collision: a 6-year-old girl, a 2-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman. They were all treated and released from the hospital.

Others involved in the incident were not injured.

The cause of the collision was due to driver inattention, the report states.