× Community offers rewards for #FindEllie

OKLAHOMA CITY – ‘Empire Ellie’ has been missing since Monday, and businesses and community members alike are anxious for her safe return.

Surveillance video shows the elephant being lifted to the top of a vehicle around midnight, not long before Ellie’s 2 a.m. curfew when staff members usually bring her in for the night.

The news of Ellie’s “kidnapping” led to an outpouring of support on social media. Fans shared their favorite pictures with her as the staff pleaded for her safe return.

Ashley Dawn of No Regrets Tattoo, Plaza District neighbor to Empire Slice House, is offering a free Empire tattoo to anyone who offers information leading to Ellie’s return. The pizza shop has been offering 50% off pizza for life to anyone who gets a tattoo representing the business since 2016.

Coop Ale Works, a craft brewery in OKC, says, “We will buy two slices of Doug E. Fresh, two F5’s and two tickets to next week’s COOP Showcase at Tower Theatre for any information leading to the return of Ellie.”

Any solid information that leads to getting her back home is worth a $100 Anthem Brewing Company gift card.

The Pump Bar at 2425 N. Walker is offering free tater tots for a month if you help bring about her return.

Communication Federal Credit Union is gifting a $250 VISA gift card if your lead brings the elephant back to her rightful spot.

“She’s kind of an important part of the crew that we have here and we consider her one with our Empire family here,” said Steven Schuster, the area director for 84 Hospitality Group.

They say if Ellie is safely returned, they won’t press charges. If they have to go find her, it may be a different story. If you have any information, call Oklahoma City police.