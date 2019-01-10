× DUI patrols and checkpoint planned in Oklahoma County for Friday

OKLAHOMA CO., Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will be partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma City Police Department for extra patrols on Friday, January 11.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a checkpoint from 11 p.m. until about 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

They will also have high-visibility patrols out before, during, and after the checkpoint.

The Oklahoma City Police Department will be adding extra patrols throughout the city limits, searching for impaired drivers.

Authorities say their goal is to make the roads as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads.

“There is absolutely no reason for impaired driving collisions to happen. If you are drinking, have a plan to get home safe.”

In 2017, 324 people were killed in drug/alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma.