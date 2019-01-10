× Enid man arrested following undercover investigation on social media app

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Canadian County say an Oklahoma man was taken into custody following an undercover investigation on a social media app.

Investigators say 43-year-old Jason Seek was told on multiple occasions that he was talking to a 14-year-old girl. Despite knowing her age, officials say he told the undercover deputy that he wanted to have sex with her and used explicit language to describe the sexual acts he wanted to perform with her.

During a video call, Seek even said that he was worried about going to jail because of the decoy’s age. However, he allegedly continued to talk about oral sex.

Seek was ultimately arrested when he attempted to meet up with the girl.

“I’m extremely pleased with the outstanding work of my investigators in taking these child predators off the streets. The protection of children continues to be my top priority,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Seek was arrested on a complaint of lewd acts with a child under 16, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.