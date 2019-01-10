× Fire at southwest Oklahoma City home extinguished

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire at a home on the city’s southwest side was extinguished Thursday morning.

Just after 6:35 a.m., firefighters responded to the area near SW 29th and Agnew and found heavy smoked and flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the main body of the fire before checking for extensions.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.