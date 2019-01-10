Fugitive caught in Cleveland County thanks to help of K-9

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – A fugitive with a violent history was caught in Cleveland County thanks to the work of law enforcement agencies and a K-9.

It started Monday night when Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Noble police in a foot pursuit in the Dove Canyon Mobile Home Park in Noble. Officials say they were looking for Curtis Ferrell who had allegedly stolen a pickup.

Authorities searched for Ferrell but were unable to find him.

However on Wednesday, officials believed he was still in the area, possibly hiding in the woods, and put K-9 Hevey to work.

“We had the K-9 out due to his violent history and the felony warrants out on him,” Lt. Michael Russell said. “We believed he was still in the area, possibly hiding in the woods near the trailer park.”

Hevey picked up Ferrell’s scent and led deputies to an abandoned house where he was hiding.

“He began to run, saw the dog and surrendered,” Russell said.

Officials say Ferrell was wanted on three felony warrants with multiple charges including two counts of knowingly concealing stolen property, one count of larceny of an automobile and eluding an officer, one count of unauthorized use of vehicle, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.