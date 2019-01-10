× Guthrie couple in custody for first degree murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Guthrie couple that was arrested by the OSBI Tuesday on child abuse charges are now being held for first degree murder after the mother’s 13-month-old died Thursday.

Justin Lastra, 30, called 911 just before 10 a.m. Tuesday to report the child fell.

The child, Damien Kai King, was treated at Mercy Hospital Logan County, and transferred to OU Medical Center with non-accidental abusive head trauma. He died Thursday evening.

The child’s mother, Michelle King, 28, and Lastra were arrested at the Guthrie Police Department for child abuse and will remain in custody for first degree murder.

The OSBI continues to investigate the matter.