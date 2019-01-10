Investigators looking into old tip in northeastern Oklahoma teenagers’ disappearance case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators are taking a second look at a nearly two decade old tip in the case of two Oklahoma teenagers, who are presumed dead.

According to a recent report in The Joplin Globe, an expert helping investigators in the Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible case recently found an old article by the newspaper.

An anonymous caller told investigators on January 4, 2000, that the two 16-year-olds were both killed and their bodies were dumped in a mine shaft southwest of Picher.

FBI agents investigated the tip at the time, but didn't find anything. Now, investigators are hoping to possibly identify the anonymous caller, and are looking into if the information called in was interpreted correctly.

Of the three suspects in the kidnapping, and murders of Freeman's parents, only one suspect is still alive.

Ronald Busick was charged in 2017 with murder, kidnapping and arson. He has denied the charges.