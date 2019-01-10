“It was like I was in a dryer,” Oklahoma woman recovering from devastating hit-and-run crash

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is still recovering from injuries that she sustained during a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Eve.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, Tanya Harrison was driving back from a Sulphur church when she was hit from behind by a semi-truck near the Flying J Travel Center along southbound I-35.

Harrison said the semi-truck crashed into the back of her car, causing her car to roll into the center median and hit the cable barrier.

“It was like I was in a dryer, I was tumbling and then I could feel the car slide across the grass,” Harrison said.

Harrison said she passed out while the car was rolling and woke up in severe pain.

She tells KXII that the hit-and-run left her with a stack of medical bills and several injuries that require surgery.

“I felt discarded or you know like I didn’t matter because no one stopped,” Harrison said.

So far, troopers have not been able to find the semi-truck.