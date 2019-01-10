Jamie Lee Curtis buys rights to memoir of Oklahoma woman known for “free mom hugs”

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sara Cunningham is a local mom who’s made it her life’s mission to open her arms to bring more love to the LGBTQ community, and her passion has caught the attention of award-winning actress, Jamie Lee Curtis.

"For me, it just represents unconditional love. Everyone needs their mother. Everyone needs love and understanding of their mother,” Cunningham told News 4 in October 2017.

Cunningham's mission started when her son came out to her as gay. After some soul searching, she decided she needed to stand up for not only her son, but all those who needed some love.

Curtis was introduced to Cunningham and Free Mom Hugs after a viral Facebook post.

Curtis reached out to Cunningham via Facebook messenger, requesting a phone conversation.

“I said, 'Of course, I’ll call you right after I pray that I’m not getting catfished,'” Cunningham, 55, told NBC News from Oklahoma City, with a laugh.

The phone conversation must have gone pretty well, because the duo met in person in September 2018.

A representative for Curtis confirmed to NBC that the two women met, and the actress shared an Instagram post about their gathering, applauding Cunningham for "changing the world with acceptance, compassion and love."

The actress was so moved by Cunningham's story that she bought the rights to her memoir.

Cunningham said Curtis plans to have the story scripted, but the format is uncertain.