Man in tactical bulletproof vest arrested following police chase, officer-involved shooting in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro man with a gun and a possible grenade launcher has been apprehended by police following a short pursuit and officer-involved shooting. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday near S.E. 25th and Byers Avenue.

"When I heard the shots, I was kind of scared,” John Lopez, who is in town visiting family who live in southeast Oklahoma City, told News 4. "I just heard like four to five shots, and I was still in the living room, laid down my head and, suddenly, I didn't hear nothing. Then, probably like 10 minutes later, I started hearing the sirens and the police cars."

According to police, officers were trying to pull over 30-year-old Cody Alan Longstreet, who was driving a stolen vehicle.

Longstreet was just released from prison back in June of 2018 after being convicted of several drug charges, which are only a few of several charges he’s been incarcerated for since 2015.

"The individual in the vehicle did not pull over for the officers, and a pursuit ensued. This went to the area of 25th and Byers,” said Captain Bo Mathews with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

It all ended on the property of Wheeler Elementary School, near S.E. 25th and Durland.

"Here, the suspect jumped out of the car, took off running with a gun in his hand. Now, our officers pursued this individual and gave him orders to drop the gun. Eventually, the suspect turned back toward the officers,” Mathews said.

Officers continued to command Longstreet to drop the gun, but he wouldn’t comply with their orders. They tried to tase him and, when that didn’t work, two officers fired their weapons.

Longstreet was hit in the backside.

Right before he was transported to a hospital by EMSA, officers noticed Longstreet was wearing a tactical bulletproof vest.

Then, a few hours later, the bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate a suspicious device.

Police will not confirm details about the device but, from what News 4 can tell based on zoomed-in video, it appears to be a possible grenade launcher.

It was a wild morning for police and people who live nearby, especially for Lopez, who is visiting family from his small hometown in Texas.

"For them, it's normal. For them, it's like normal to hear shots or something like that. But, for me, I was like, no, this is not normal for me,” he said.

Longstreet was treated for non-life threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.

The officers who fired their weapons have been identified as Sergeant Joshua Castlebury, who has 10 ½ years of service with the department, and Officer Troy Nitzky, who has four years of service with the department.