New bicycle sharing program debuting in Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – A new bicycle sharing program in Tishomingo will make its debut this spring.

Laura Wood, with the Johnston County Health Department and also the city council, says the program started in 2015, then called Hot Wheels. At the time, bicycles were donated from surrounding cities, using a free checkout system.

However, Wood says problems with the bikes made them unusable.

“They were already used bicycles, so to keep up maintenance was very difficult for us,” she said.

The new program, Bike Around Tish, will be operated by a business.

“I’m just super excited to be able to bring something to a community that’s going to be healthy and it’s going to be fun,” said Christy Pittman, of Atoka, who will operate the business.

She told KXII there will be 35 bikes to start out with and they will be found at 12 places around Tishomingo like the high school, Pennington Creek Park and Murray State College.

The bikes will be newer and sturdier, featuring the color red and wider handlebars.

They will be $1 to unlock and will charge .10 a minute. You could also pay a $9/month subscription and receive unlimited rides. However, the prices may change, according to KXII.

To pay for the bike, riders will use an app that includes bicycle locations and routes.

Pittman says the bikes should roll out in early spring.