New details: Suspect in SE Oklahoma City officer-involved shooting was wearing tactical bulletproof vest 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials have identified the suspect and officers involved in a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Police say just after 4:31 a.m. Thursday, Oklahoma City police attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near SE 23rd and S Central. However, police say the suspect, Cody Alan Longstreet, refused to pull over and a pursuit started.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle near SE 25th and Byers with a handgun in his hand and ran to the south side of Wheeler Elementary School.

Police say Sgt. Samuel Pagel, Officer Jose Colmenares, Sgt. Joshua Castlebury and Officer Troy Nitzky pursued the suspect on foot while shouting commands to drop the gun.

Longstreet stopped and that’s when Sgt. Pagel used a taser, however it did not work.

According to police, Longstreet remained non-compliant and faced the officers with a gun in his hand.

It was at this time Sgt. Castlebury and Officer Nitzky discharged their firearms, hitting the suspect.

Longstreet was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sgt. Castlebury, who has 10.5 years of service, and Officer Nitzky, 4 years of service, will be placed on paid administrative leave.

Classes for Wheeler Elementary were canceled Thursday due to the police investigation.