ODOT: 45 road construction projects delayed due to government shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the government shutdown continues to affect federal agencies across the nation, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say they are also feeling the effects.

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma Transportation Commission explained how the lack of a federal budget is having an impact on current and future road construction projects.

According to Executive Director Mike Patterson, about 45 upcoming projects that cost more than $137 million are being delayed due to the government shutdown.

Officials say the highway, county road and city street projects use federal funds and will need federal authorization before they can progress.

“While we’re very grateful that the Highway Trust Fund remains available to pay for the federal share of projects already under construction, the inability to award new contracts with federal funds could delay some projects from starting for several months.” Patterson said. “If this budget impasse continues, contractors could miss out on some of this year’s prime construction season in the spring and summer.”

Projects that are already under contract are not affected because funds were already authorized before the contracts were awarded.