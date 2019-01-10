Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly impersonating an officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities say an Oklahoma man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly tried to impersonate an officer.

On Dec. 30, officers were called to the area of S.W. 119th and S. Council Rd. following a report of a maroon Lincoln Town Car impersonating a police officer.

According to the arrest affidavit, the caller told police that he pulled out in front of the maroon car along Hwy 152 and the car turned on "red and blue flashing lights" that were mounted on the front dash.

In addition to not being an officer, the report states that the driver, identified as 24-year-old Cody Pennington, was also wanted on a pair of city warrants.

Body camera footage that was released by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows officers confronting Pennington.

In the video, Pennington tells police he was simply trying to stop a driver who sped past an officer that was working the scene of an accident.

Pennington was arrested on complaints of false impersonation of a police officer, special restriction of lamps, illegal lights and driving under suspension.