Oklahoma woman hoping hit-and-run driver will come forward

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is still recovering after she says a semi struck the back of her car on Christmas Eve and didn’t stop.

It happened on I-35 southbound near the Ardmore Flying J Travel Center around 9:30 p.m. December 24.

Tanya Harrison said she had just left church in Sulphur and was on her way to grab a bite to eat when the incident happened.

“I noticed this truck, like, approaching me really quickly and so I put my foot on the accelerator to try to move out of his way but it was too late,” Harrison said.

Harrison, who was in the right hand lane, says a semi crashed into the back of her car, causing it to roll over into the center median and hit the cable barrier.

“It was like I was in a dryer, I was tumbling and then I could feel the car slide across the grass,” Harrison said, adding that she had passed out while the car was rolling.

Shortly after, she says she woke up in severe pain.

“My shoulder, my elbow, my whole arm,” Harrison said.

She told KXII it was a semi that hit her because she says she remembers seeing large circular headlights that lit up her rear view mirror and a large grill.

Harrison sustained several injuries, including a broken arm that may require surgery to fix.

She says the medical bills are stacking up because she hasn’t been able to work and wants the person responsible to come forward.

“I felt discarded or you know, like I didn’t matter because no one stopped,” Harrison said.

Troopers told KXII they looked for the semi at local stops but did not find anything.

Harrison says she’s just lucky to be alive.

“The best Christmas present (is) that I’m alive,” she said. “That was my Christmas present – being alive.”

She is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call the Colbert Law Firm.