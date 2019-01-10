Police looking for pair accused of working together to steal computer from SW Oklahoma City library

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man and woman accused of working together to steal from a southwest Oklahoma City library.

On December 19, 2018, at approximately 7 p.m., police were called to the Almonte Library on SW 59th after an employee called stating a computer had been stolen.

According to a police report, a patron notified the employee that a man had stolen the computer.

The employee reviewed video footage and said a man with dreadlocks and a Green Bay Packers coat removed the computer from the table and walked out with a woman.

Officials released images of the alleged suspects on Facebook.

In a police report, the man is described as a black male, approximately 6’0″ and 185 pounds. The woman is described as a white female around 5’7″ with brown hair.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.