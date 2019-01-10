Polling locations of four Oklahoma County precincts change
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma County Election Board says the polling locations of four Oklahoma County precincts have changed.
The new polling locations are as follows:
- Precinct 550168
- Grace Baptist Church at 3141 NW 10th in Oklahoma City
- Precinct 550188
- OSU Oklahoma City at 900 N. Portland in Oklahoma City
- Precinct 550189
- OSU Oklahoma City at 900 N. Portland in Oklahoma City
- Precinct 550209
- Mayride Baptist Church at 4617 S. May in Oklahoma City
The change is effective immediately.
To view your voting information, click the link here.