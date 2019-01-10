Watch Live: President visits southern U.S. border

Polling locations of four Oklahoma County precincts change

Posted 12:10 pm, January 10, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma County Election Board says the polling locations of four Oklahoma County precincts have changed.

The new polling locations are as follows:

  • Precinct 550168
    • Grace Baptist Church at 3141 NW 10th in Oklahoma City
  • Precinct 550188
    • OSU Oklahoma City at 900 N. Portland in Oklahoma City
  • Precinct 550189
    • OSU Oklahoma City at 900 N. Portland in Oklahoma City
  • Precinct 550209
    • Mayride Baptist Church at 4617 S. May in Oklahoma City

The change is effective immediately.

To view your voting information, click the link here.