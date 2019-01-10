× Polling locations of four Oklahoma County precincts change

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma County Election Board says the polling locations of four Oklahoma County precincts have changed.

The new polling locations are as follows:

Precinct 550168 Grace Baptist Church at 3141 NW 10th in Oklahoma City

Precinct 550188 OSU Oklahoma City at 900 N. Portland in Oklahoma City

Precinct 550189 OSU Oklahoma City at 900 N. Portland in Oklahoma City

Precinct 550209 Mayride Baptist Church at 4617 S. May in Oklahoma City



The change is effective immediately.

To view your voting information, click the link here.