Rallying events scheduled for proposed Oklahoma anti-abortion bill

OKLAHOMA CITY - At least two events within the next month are planned in support of an Oklahoma bill abolishing abortion.

Senate Bill 13 is authored by Senator Joseph Silk, R-Broken Bow. It has been cited as the "Abolition of Abortion in Oklahoma Act."

"The event Saturday, a lot of people are going to come, and we’re just going to discuss really how the focus needs to turn away from the pro-life measures that regulate abortion and it needs to turn more towards actually abolishing abortion and calling it murder, which is exactly what it is," Silk said. "Abortion is the worst thing that our state and other states are doing. If you do believe life begins at conception, it’s hard to argue against the fact that it is murder. That’s why the momentum that’s rapidly, rapidly growing makes complete sense."

A separate rally is scheduled next month between Febuary 11 through 13 in Oklahoma City.

The proposed measure faces expected criticism.

Allie Shinn with the ACLU Oklahoma said the abolition of abortion would be in direct conflict with the U.S. Constitution.

"Seventy percent of Americans are in in support of Roe v. Wade. That might be different here in Oklahoma, and certainly people have the right to have their voices heard but the vast majority of this country supports reproductive rights supports Roe v. Wade," Shinn said. "While we support the first amendment rights of anybody who opposes Roe v. Wade, the Constitution is not something that is subject to an opinion poll. It stands as law whether or not people agree with it."

Shinn told News 4 that the ACLU does not believe Silk's legislation will go far in the legislative process. If it does, she said they are prepared to consider all options on the table, which may include litigation.

"The Oklahoma legislature has, frankly, not ever seemed particularly interested in avoiding unconstitutional legislation but, each time they pass something knowing that it’s unconstitutional, they’re doing so at the expense of taxpayer dollars," she said.

In response to that, Silk claimed it was a scare tactic.

"Reality is, in the state of Oklahoma, we have an attorney general’s office that is funded regardless of if any bill is challenged to basically defend our laws. Whether Senate Bill 13 is challenged and goes to court or not, the taxpayers are still funding the Attorney General’s office everyday anyway," he said. “Slavery used to be legal. The same Supreme Court that said abortion is legal said that slavery was legal and that slaves had no rights. If we took the ACLU and the way they do things, we would still have slavery in this nation."

Another bill filed in the Oklahoma Senate touches on the issue of life beginning at conception.

Senate Bill 195 authored by Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa has been cited as the "Personhood Act," in which the Oklahoma Legislature would find "the life of each human being begins at conception" and "unborn children have protectable interests in life, health and well-being".

The bill also states "nothing in this section shall be interpreted as creating as a cause of action against a woman for indirectly harming her unborn child by failing to follow any particular program of prenatal care."

Multiple attempts were made to reach Rader regarding the proposed bill Thursday without responses.